Callum Davidson to assess St Johnstone squad in wake of Covid-19 outbreak

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson will assess his squad for the Scottish Cup final following a recent Covid-19 outbreak.

Eight players in all were affected, with some only returning to training in the middle of the week.

Left-back Scott Tanser is rated at 50-50 after making decent progress following the ankle injury that he suffered in the quarter-final win over Rangers.

Hibernian have no fresh injuries ahead of the Hampden showpiece.

Jack Ross is set to recall goalkeeper Matt Macey and several other key players who were rested for the final league game against Celtic.

Chris Cadden (back) and Sean Mackie (thigh) remain out.