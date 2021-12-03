Calum Butcher in contention as Dundee United face Celtic

Calum Butcher returns to the Dundee United squad for the visit of Celtic on Sunday after serving a two-game ban.

Fellow midfielders Jeando Fuchs and Dylan Levitt are pushing for inclusion as they recover from knocks.

Right-back Liam Smith (knee) and striker Marc McNulty (hamstring) are working their way back to fitness.

Celtic will assess Anthony Ralston, Stephen Welsh and Jota after all three went off injured against Hearts on Thursday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers will return after missing the 1-0 victory because of a personal issue but Giorgos Giakoumakis faces another two or three weeks out after minor knee surgery.

Long-term absentees Christopher Jullien (knee) and Karamoko Dembele (ankle) remain out while Greg Taylor is due to return next week following shoulder surgery.