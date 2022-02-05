Cammy Devlin wants to reward Hearts fans with goals

Cammy Devlin is desperate to open his scoring account with Hearts.

The combative Australian midfielder has become a firm fans’ favourite since arriving at the start of the season from Newcastle Jets.

However, he has missed several opportunities to get his first goal for the club. In Tuesday’s goalless Edinburgh derby away to Hibernian, Devlin spurned a good early chance to break the deadlock before fizzing a half-volley just over the bar late in the first half.

Supporters are desperate to see the popular 23-year-old break his duck, and the player himself is equally eager for that moment to arrive.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s cinch Premiership trip to Rangers, Devlin said: “Me and Beni (Baningime) were talking before the Hibs game about how good it would be if one of us scored in that game. Hopefully soon I’ll hit the back of the net.

“I’ve only scored two goals in my professional career so I’m not the sort of player that’s going to come and score goals but for any player the best feeling is to score a goal. It’s something I’m trying to work on. If I want to get to that next level I need to add goals and assists.”

Devlin has endeared himself to the Hearts support with his wholehearted approach, although he admits he needs to be careful to ensure he continues to avoid being shown a red card.

He has had eight bookings in his 19 matches and makes a conscious effort to keep himself in check once he has been booked.

“It’s something I’m trying to work on and improve on,” he said. “I get caught up in the tackling side of the game and it’s a part of my game I don’t really want to get rid of because it’s who I am and it’s got me to where I am today.

“I’m trying to be a bit smarter and I did only make one foul in the Hibs game so it was a bit filthy for it to be a yellow card. I definitely let the ref know that.

“You’ve got to be smart though. If you get sent off, it’s not a good look, and it’s something that’s not happened in my career so far, touch wood.

“I try to control my aggression as much as I can but at the same time it’s not something I want to take out of my game.”