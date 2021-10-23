Cardiff manager Mick McCarthy leaves ‘by mutual agreement’

Cardiff manager Mick McCarthy has left his position “by mutual agreement”, the club have announced.

The 62-year-old and his assistant Terry Connor depart with the Bluebirds having lost their last eight Sky Bet Championship matches.

The latest setback was a 2-0 home defeat against Middlesbrough on Saturday and, just over an hour after the final whistle, McCarthy’s fate was sealed.

A club statement read: “Cardiff City Football Club can confirm that first-team manager Mick McCarthy and assistant manager Terry Connor have left the club by mutual agreement and with immediate effect.

Cardiff City Football Club can confirm that First Team Manager Mick McCarthy and Assistant Manager Terry Connor have left the Club by mutual agreement and with immediate effect.— Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) October 23, 2021 See more

“We would like to thank Mick and Terry for their efforts during their time with the Bluebirds and wish them all the best for the future.”

Former Republic of Ireland boss McCarthy was appointed as Cardiff boss in January, following the sacking of Neil Harris.

The Welsh club sit just above the Championship relegation zone having earned 11 points from their opening 14 matches this season.

Cardiff’s statement added: “Steve Morison and Tom Ramasut will oversee first-team duties at this time, as the board of directors begin the process of appointing a permanent replacement.”