Cardiff terminate Nathaniel Mendez-Laing’s contract with immediate effect
By PA Staff
Cardiff have terminated the contract of Nathaniel Mendez-Laing with immediate effect.
The PA news agency understands a breach of contract is the reason behind Mendez-Laing’s abrupt exit, which comes just three days before the start of the Bluebirds’ Sky Bet Championship campaign.
Cardiff signed Mendez-Laing from Rochdale in 2017 and the winger has gone on to make 92 appearances in all competitions, scoring 14 goals.
“Cardiff City Football Club has, with immediate effect, terminated the contract of Nathaniel Mendez-Laing,” read a club statement.
“The club will not be making any further comment on the matter.”
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.