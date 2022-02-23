Carlisle part company with Keith Millen
By PA Staff published
Manager Keith Millen has left Carlisle by mutual consent, the club have announced.
The Cumbrians are currently second-from-bottom in League Two and have not won a game since the beginning of January, when they beat Bradford 2-0 in the league.
Millen was appointed manager in October last year and his last game in charge was a 3-0 defeat to Swindon on Saturday.
A statement on the club website read: “Everyone would like to go on record with their thanks to Keith for his work and efforts since he joined us at the end of October 2021, and we wish him the very best as he moves on from the club.
“Assistant manager Gav Skelton will take today’s training session.”
Carlisle face Leyton Orient, who cut ties with boss Kenny Jackett on Tuesday night, in League Two on Saturday.
