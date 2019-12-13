Arsenal and Everton can appoint Carlo Ancelotti without paying compensation - report

The Italian has been linked with both Premier League vacancies since being sacked by the Serie A club earlier this week.

The Mail Online reports that any clubs interested in bringing in the experienced boss would not have to pay Napoli compensation for his services.

The Italian outfit are still paying Ancelotti since he was dismissed, but those payments will cease in the summer or once he finds a new employer.

This news is likely to make Ancelotti a more enticing candidate than ever, given his experience of winning three Champions League trophies, as well as clinching a Premier League title with Chelsea.

Ancelotti has handed over the management of his next move to London-based agency Base Soccer, according to the report.

They are the football wing of the Creative Artists Agency (CAA), who look after the commercial interests of big-name stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane and Dele Alli.

Ancelotti’s dismissal came on the back of a disastrous start to Napoli’s Serie A campaign, which sees them languishing in seventh place, 17 points behind leaders Inter Milan.

Arsenal are on the hunt for a new boss after sacking Unai Emery at the end of November, with Freddie Ljungberg currently in interim charge of the Gunners.

Everton are also looking to appoint a permanent manager after dismissing Marco Silva.

Duncan Ferguson has taken over at Goodison Park in the meantime, and led the Toffees to a surprise 3-1 victory over Chelsea in his first game last weekend.

