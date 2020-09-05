Carlos Corberan calls on Huddersfield players to learn from their mistakes

Boss Carlos Corberan believes Huddersfield must learn from their mistakes following their 1-0 defeat to Rochdale in the Carabao Cup first round.

Eoghan O’Connell headed a 51st-minute winner from Matty Done’s free-kick.

Huddersfield dominated the first half with Harry Toffolo and Juninho Bacuna blowing good chances. O’Connell cleared a Toffolo header off his own line after 90 minutes to seal the victory.

“We need to accept the result and learn from the things we didn’t do well as a team,” Corberan said.

“We will analyse today with a lot of detail; particularly our behaviours. We are focused to improve our squad, and at the same time we continue to work with the players ahead of the challenge of the Championship.

“We did not want to have defeat today. The players did everything we asked of them. The most important thing is to continue learning from our mistakes.

“At this time of the season you do not see all the things you want. We will start to move the ball faster and start to control transitions. We are thinking about where we want to be.

“I still think we created enough chances to score. We can get some positive conclusions, especially in the moments where we were brave. We finished the first half very well and had chances, but we couldn’t score. When we tried to defend high and press, I was happy.

“I’m very happy with the effort of the team and I didn’t think we deserved the result. We still have so much to work on, but the commitment is there from all the players.”

Rochdale boss Brian Barry-Murphy said the win was a perfect reward for his side’s hard work.

“It was a great start to the season,” he said. “The lads gave everything we asked and we believed in ourselves.

“We were going into uncharted waters in the second half physically. It took a lot out of our guys, but that’s the nature of the game. Our set-pieces were poor last season and we have worked hard to improve that – it is good to get our reward for that work over the last two weeks.

“We are very clear that we haven’t got a host of forward players and we have to look at set-pieces to get goals. We started to get good cup draws because we started to win games.

“We are very excited about the chance to go out and get glamour ties. You can almost feed off having a reputation for a cup pedigree. They had good chances and we could have lost today, but we found a way to win the game.

“The players’ body language was impeccable and that will be tested in weeks to come when we go behind. We are sure our lads are determined and won’t be thrown off track. This is a reward for an intensive four weeks of training.”