Carlos Corberan compares Huddersfield’s late win to 1999 Champions League final

Carlos Corberan likened his side’s never-say-die attitude to Manchester United’s 1999 Champions League win as late goals from substitute Josh Koroma and Jonathan Russell secured a dramatic 2-1 Sky Bet Championship comeback victory over Cardiff.

Koroma cancelled out Tommy Doyle’s 61st-minute opener two minutes from time before Russell’s first goal for the Terriers came in the sixth minute of injury time.

Victory moved Town up to fourth, two points behind second-placed Bournemouth, and earned them a first win over the Bluebirds since 2003.

A delighted Corberan compared his side’s spirit to that of United in Barcelona.

“I remember Bayern Munich were winning the game,” he said. “And Manchester United scored two goals from set-pieces in extra-time and won the Champions League.

“This of course is not the Champions League but one of the skills you need to have as a player is the skill to not give up.

“So, I am pleased because the players fought to the end.

“That is one skill in football if you don’t have it is difficult to compete. Every player needs to have that mentality.

“It was more about that desire than the tactical side, but the players appreciated the situation.”

Doyle’s first goal for the Bluebirds was created by Ryan Wintle and Jordan Hugill and finished in style by the grandson of Mike Doyle and Glyn Pardoe.

It was a deserved lead as Cardiff created the better chances in the opening half, only to be foiled by keeper Lee Nicholls.

“He was due a goal so I am pleased for him,” said Cardiff boss Steve Morison.

“For 80 minutes it was a pretty perfect away performance and what we had asked of the lads. We should have gone in at half-time winning. They had a lot of the ball but didn’t really hurt us.

“We had all the chances and the place was getting frustrated. Then we get the goal.

“But games change on moments and the incident with Tom Lees geared them up and got the fans right behind them.

“Their bench is always vocal and loud. That’s what you get when you come here.”

The flashpoint came after Hugill’s challenge on Lees that resulted in a lengthy stoppage. Both benches had heated words before Hugill was booked and calm restored.

Morison claimed Town agitated to have Hugill sent-off.

“He (Hugill) caught him but he didn’t mean to catch him,” Morison added.

“He didn’t make a movement towards him (Lees). Everyone had their opinion. They were trying to get him sent off, we were trying not to get him sent off.”