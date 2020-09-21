Cedric Kipre hoping to play his way into Premier League debut for West Brom

West Brom defender Cedric Kipre is hoping for another chance to stake his claim for a Premier League spot by shining in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup third-round clash with Brentford.

The summer signing from Wigan looked sharp on his debut in the second-round win over Sky Bet League Two side Harrogate last week.

Kipre has yet to turn out for the Baggies in the league, with Slaven Bilic’s men having slipped to heavy defeats to Leicester and Everton so far this season.

But, with Brentford next up in the cup, Kipre is keen to make another positive impression.

“I really enjoyed my debut last week. It was nice to get the win so we can play in the next round,” he told the club’s official website.

“It will be a tougher game against Brentford. They are in the Championship and had a very good season last year so it’ll be a real test for us.

“I’ll try to deliver an even better performance than last week. I am feeling better. I am feeling fitter. I’m really looking forward to it.

“It will be a good game to show my qualities. If I play well, I could be in the team for our next game which would mean a Premier League debut.

“I will try my best to do well on the pitch. I know I also have to be patient and be ready for when my Premier League debut comes.”

While West Brom were promoted as Championship runners-up last season, Brentford missed out on a place in the Premier League after losing the play-off final to Fulham.

Thomas Frank’s side have seen off Wycombe and Southampton to reach the third round and eased to a 3-0 home win over Huddersfield at the weekend to get their league campaign up and running.

The trip to The Hawthorns will be Brentford’s fifth game in 16 days but Frank has backed the Bees to be at their best.

“We need to be on it every single time from the first minute,” he told brentfordfc.com.

“I think we were against Southampton and Huddersfield so that was pleasing – the focus, the concentration and the desire.

“It is a test but I have top staff. The performance staff, medical staff and coaching staff – we are on it. We have a fully-fit squad so we are ready to attack on Tuesday.”