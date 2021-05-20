Celtic chief Peter Lawwell thanks fans for support after ‘devastating attack’

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell has thanked supporters after receiving thousands of messages following a “devastating attack” at his home.

Lawwell and his family fled their home in Thorntonhall, South Lanarkshire after a fire destroyed three cars and caused significant damage to the garage in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Police are investigating after CCTV images showed a man pouring accelerant on to the vehicles.

Lawwell, who is retiring from his Celtic Park role at the end of June, said in a statement: “This has been a devastating attack on myself and my family, the effects of which will stay with us all for a long time.

“I am, of course, extremely relieved that everyone is safe. I would like to thank my wife and my family for their support and for the strength and courage they have shown during such a difficult time.

“Naturally my family has been deeply affected by these events. This is a hugely challenging time but we will make sure we stay strong and we will get through this together.

“I wanted to take this opportunity to offer my thanks to the Fire Service for their skill, bravery and professionalism in dealing with the fire, and Police Scotland, too, for their support and professionalism.

“I also thank the Celtic board and Celtic staff for all the support they have given me. It has been fantastic and sincerely appreciated.

“As a family, we have received literally thousands of messages of support from Celtic fans and from people across the wider global football family. This has provided us with great comfort and we all offer our heartfelt thanks for the concern and support which people have shown.

“Clearly, I echo the words of Police Scotland and would ask that if anyone does have any relevant information which could help this investigation, to please come forward.”