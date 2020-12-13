Celtic fans gather at stadium to protest again ahead of clash with Kilmarnock

Disgruntled fans gathered outside Celtic Park to protest again ahead of the champions’ Scottish Premiership game against Kilmarnock.

Hoops supporters had turned up outside the stadium after both the Betfred Cup defeat to Ross County and the Premiership draw with St Johnstone to call for change.

The Celtic board released a statement backing boss Neil Lennon and making clear its “continuing support for Neil and his backroom team”.

Fans turn up outside Celtic Park to protest (Ronnie Esplin/PA)

Before the behind-closed-doors match against Killie, a few hundred fans assembled in the heavy rain.

There were chants of ‘sack the board’ as a banner saying ‘back the team, sack the board’ was held up in front of the main stand.

One banner revealed support for under-fire boss Lennon, saying: “To disrespect Lenny, who has suffered 20 years of abuse in the name of Celtic, is a disgrace.

Support for Celtic boss Neil Lennon (Ronnie Esplin/PA)

The Celtic board had urged supporters not to turn up to protest for a third time hours before the Europa League win over Lille on Thursday night, which was the club’s first victory in six.

Celtic play Hearts in the William Hill Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park next Sunday, where they have the chance to win an unprecedented quadruple domestic treble.