Celtic midfielder Liam Shaw heads to Motherwell on loan

Motherwell have completed the loan signing of Celtic midfielder Liam Shaw.

The 20-year-old moved to Glasgow from Sheffield Wednesday in the summer but has only played twice, his first and only start so far coming in a 3-2 victory against Real Betis in Celtic’s final Europa League game.

Manager Graham Alexander told Motherwell’s website: “We’re very happy to bring Liam into the club on loan until the summer. He’s a player that has all the attributes we look for in our midfield.

“He comes into a strong group of players and his addition improves that again.

“He’s motivated and eager to play football and we look forward to working with him.”

Alexander earlier made space in his squad for Shaw’s arrival by allowing Robbie Crawford to join Partick Thistle, where he was reunited with his former Ayr manager, Ian McCall.

The 27-year-old made 29 appearances for Motherwell after arriving from Livingston, initially on loan, in September 2020, but did not feature in the league this season.

McCall told Thistle’s website: “I’m very pleased to bring Robbie to the club because he’s a top midfielder.

“Over the past two and a half seasons he’s played a good number of games in the Premiership which shows the ability he’s got and, having worked with him before, I know what he brings to a team.

“He’s got a great attitude and will always do his fair share of work, so I think he’ll fit in nicely with the midfield unit we’ve got at the moment.”