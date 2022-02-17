Celtic respond to Rangers claim over away fan allocations for Old Firm matches

Celtic have stressed that they will decide on away allocations for their stadium after Rangers announced visiting fans would return to derby fixtures between the clubs.

Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson delivered the update earlier this week during an interview with Sky Sports.

In a brief statement on Twitter, Celtic said: “Further to recent media reports regarding ticket allocations for away fans at Celtic Park, to clarify, Celtic determines the allocation for visiting teams at Celtic Park and will confirm the position for future matches at the appropriate time.”

There were no away supporters at the first two games between the Glasgow rivals this season.

With some supporters displaced by a red zone in place in the Ibrox main stand for social-distancing measures for players and team staff, there were no away fans among the 49,402 crowd for Rangers’ 1-0 win over Celtic in August.

Celtic reciprocated on the absence of visiting fans for their 3-0 win over the cinch Premiership champions earlier this month.

Robertson said this week: “There will be away allocation for the next two games.

“Because of the Covid situation we had back in August the two clubs got together and agreed we wouldn’t have away fans. Because we had red zones, we weren’t sure what the Covid situation was going to be for that period of time.

“There will be away fans for the two games remaining. It will be the allocation we’ve had for the last couple of years. Going into next year, and the succeeding years after that, as far as I can see it will still be at that level.”

Traditionally, there were about 7,500 away fans at each of the Ibrox and Celtic Park fixtures between the teams.

Celtic fans used to occupy the full Broomloan Stand but that was reduced to one corner of Ibrox following a decision by Rangers to increase their full season-ticket allocation in May 2018, which was swiftly reciprocated by their rivals.

Robertson said: “I don’t think that’s underselling the game, I can see why some might think that.

“From my perspective, a lot of the excitement is what happens on the pitch between Rangers and Celtic.

“I’m comfortable with where we are in terms of the away fans allocation.”