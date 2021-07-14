Celtic snap up Israel winger Liel Abada

Celtic have signed Israel international winger Liel Abada on a five-year contract.

The 19-year-old has joined from Maccabi Petah Tikva and will link up with his new team-mates on Friday.

Abada is a right-sided wide player who had a short spell up front for his club last season and netted 20 goals in 76 games in all for Tikva.

Abada made his international debut last month.

🆕 Our new 𝔹𝕙𝕠𝕪 🟢⚪️— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) July 14, 2021 See more

Abada is Celtic’s third summer signing, with former Sheffield Wednesday pair Liam Shaw and Osaze Urhoghide arriving previously.

His arrival will give Ange Postecoglou much-needed options out wide after Celtic went through last season largely without James Forrest and Mikey Johnston through injury, and the only other winger, Mohamed Elyounoussi, has returned to parent club Southampton.

Forrest was hit with a self-isolation order ahead of Celtic’s pre-season training camp in Wales and Johnston went off injured early on as Celtic took on Bristol City in a friendly on Wednesday evening.

Celtic also suffered a pre-match injury issue when Vasilis Barkas was replaced in goal by Scott Bain just ahead of kick-off.