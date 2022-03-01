Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis touch-and-go before St Mirren showdown

Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis is rated 50/50 for Wednesday’s visit of St Mirren.

The Greek forward missed Sunday’s draw with Hibernian through illness and a late decision will be made on his fitness, with a starting spot unlikely.

Mikey Johnston (ankle), David Turnbull, Albian Ajeti and Kyogo Furuhashi (all hamstring) remain out for the cinch Premiership leaders.

Connor Ronan is suspended for the Paisley side following his red card against Hearts.

The Republic of Ireland midfielder picked up a two-match ban.

Matt Millar is also missing with a slight injury.