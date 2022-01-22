Celtic to host Raith Rovers in Scottish Cup fifth round
By PA Staff published
Celtic have been drawn at home against Raith Rovers in the Scottish Cup fifth round.
The Hoops, who won 2-1 at Alloa on Saturday evening, have already beaten the Fifers 3-0 in the Premier Sports Cup at Parkhead this season.
Rangers will play bottom-tier opposition again. The Gers saw off Stirling on Friday and will face a trip south to play Annan, who beat Clydebank 4-3 after extra time in the fourth round.
The full draw for the Fifth Round of the 2021-22 Scottish Cup.— Scottish Cup (@ScottishCup) January 22, 2022
Motherwell will host Aberdeen and Hearts take on Livingston at Tynecastle in the only two all-Premiership ties of the last 16.
League Two leaders Kelty Hearts have been rewarded for knocking out holders St Johnstone with a trip to play St Mirren.
Hibernian face a tough trip up the east coast to Gayfield to play Championship leaders Arbroath.
Dundee United face another away game against Championship opposition following their win at Kilmarnock, after being handed a tie against former manager Ian McCall’s Partick Thistle side. Dundee are also away, against Peterhead.
The ties will be played around the weekend of February 12-13.
