Celtic to unveil first January signing in coming days

Celtic manager Neil Lennon is hopeful of getting his first January signing in the coming days.

The Scottish champions have held talks over the likes of Slovan Bratislava striker Andraz Sporar and been linked with 21-year-old Polish striker Patryk Klimala of Jagiellonia Bialystok.

Speaking from his squad’s Dubai training camp, Lennon told Celtic TV: “We have had three or four important calls between the staff and the club and obviously patience is the key.

“January is a difficult month to bring players in. Other clubs know that when you are the buying club, agents do as well.

“However, we have a number of options and got our eye on a few players and hopefully we will have a result in the next few days.”

A striker to provide cover for Odsonne Edouard appears to be Lennon’s priority after Leigh Griffiths and Bayo spent most of last year on the sidelines, and a wide player could also be a priority.

Scott Sinclair left for Preston several days ago and Lewis Morgan is on the verge of sealing a move to Major League Soccer newcomers Inter Miami.

Both Mikey Johnston and Mohamed Elyounoussi have been carrying knocks in recent weeks too.

Lennon said: “Already a couple of players have left in Scott and Lewis, we might streamline it a little bit more, but across the board we are looking to bring a few players in.”

The Celtic boss has been encouraged by the showing of another two wide players in Dubai.

Daniel Arzani is closing in on a comeback after a lengthy lay-off from the knee injury he suffered on his Celtic debut in October 2018.

And Marian Shved is pushing for only his third appearance of the season as the holders prepare to begin their William Hill Scottish Cup defence against Partick Thistle on Saturday.

Lennon said: “They have all trained well. It’s good to see Daniel Arzani back and Marian Shved has had a good week.”