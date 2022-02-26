Championship leaders Arbroath held by Morton

Arbroath remained top of the Scottish Championship table despite being held to a goalless draw at Morton.

The first half was short on clear-cut chances. Michael McKenna’s early free-kick for Arbroath was easily held by Jack Hamilton, while Derek Gaston easily kept out Lewis Strapp’s effort at the other end.

Cameron Blues headed wide after the break as Morton came close to the opener.

Robbie Muirhead was also off target after meeting Oisin McEntee’s cross as the hosts again threatened in the closing stages, but the visitors held on to stay top after Kilmarnock also drew at Dunfermline.