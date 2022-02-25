Charlie Adam back for Dundee against Livingston
By PA Staff published
Dundee captain Charlie Adam returns to the squad for the home cinch Premiership game against Livingston on Saturday.
The midfielder missed the 3-2 defeat to Celtic at Parkhead on Sunday with a back complaint.
Left-back Jordan Marshall is also fit again and will be on the bench. Goalkeeper Adam Legzdins is still struggling with a knee injury while defender Lee Ashcroft continues to build his fitness following a hamstring injury and forward Cillian Sheridan (Achilles) remains a long-term absentee.
Livingston’s new Russian goalkeeper Ivan Konovalov is set to be on the bench for the first time.
The 27-year-old signed for the Lions last month and eventually joined up with the squad this week after a protracted transfer process.
Manager David Martindale is spoilt for choice in all positions with a full squad to select from for the trip to Dens Park.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.