Charlie Adam back for Dundee against Livingston

Dundee captain Charlie Adam returns to the squad for the home cinch Premiership game against Livingston on Saturday.

The midfielder missed the 3-2 defeat to Celtic at Parkhead on Sunday with a back complaint.

Left-back Jordan Marshall is also fit again and will be on the bench. Goalkeeper Adam Legzdins is still struggling with a knee injury while defender Lee Ashcroft continues to build his fitness following a hamstring injury and forward Cillian Sheridan (Achilles) remains a long-term absentee.

Livingston’s new Russian goalkeeper Ivan Konovalov is set to be on the bench for the first time.

The 27-year-old signed for the Lions last month and eventually joined up with the squad this week after a protracted transfer process.

Manager David Martindale is spoilt for choice in all positions with a full squad to select from for the trip to Dens Park.