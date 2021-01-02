Charlie Adam helps Dundee defeat Scottish Championship leaders Hearts

Charlie Adam set up two goals as Dundee beat Scottish Championship leaders Hearts 3-1 at Dens Park.

Adam whipped in a brilliant cross for former Hearts defender Jordan McGhee to head home in the 14th minute.

Craig Gordon made good saves from Adam and Danny Mullen before the former Rangers and Liverpool midfielder nutmegged Peter Haring and sent over an inviting cross which Mullen attacked to head home in the 36th minute.

After being outplayed in the first half, Hearts brought on Andy Irving and the midfielder pulled one back in the 56th minute when his free-kick from the right flank evaded everyone and nestled in the far corner.

Another Hearts substitute, Euan Henderson, created two good chances to equalise but Jack Hamilton saved well from Steven Naismith and Stephen Kingsley headed over from eight yards.

On-loan Celtic player Jonathan Afolabi wrapped up the win with an 83rd-minute penalty. The substitute produced an emphatic finish after Christophe Berra had pulled Lee Ashcroft down in the box.

The defeat was Hearts’ second in the league and left them five points ahead of both Dunfermline and Dundee.