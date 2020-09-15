Charlie Adam signs for Dundee on two-year deal

Dundee have signed boyhood fan Charlie Adam on a two-year contract.

The former Liverpool and Rangers midfielder was a free agent after leaving Reading and has returned to his home city.

The former Scotland international has twice played for Dundee in testimonials but now gets the chance to help them back to the top flight.

A club statement read: “Negotiations surrounding the deal have gone on for a number of weeks but we are delighted to agree a deal that suits all parties.

“For the financial stability of the club we had to stay outwith the financial plan created to help us through the 2020/21 season.

“We were open to the fact that this meant we would have to get creative to make this deal happen and we would like to place on record our thanks to three current club sponsors, without whom it would not have been possible.”