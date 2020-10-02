Charlie Barker signs long-term contract with Charlton

Charlton defender Charlie Barker has capped a great start to the season by signing his first professional contract at the Valley.

The 17-year-old has started all seven matches for the Addicks this term and has now put pen to paper on a deal which will keep him at the south London club until the summer of 2023.

He told the official club website: “It’s been an exciting start to the season and it’s all come at once, I’m just happy to stay here for a long time now.

“I hope to progress and help the club move forward. I never thought this would come so early on, but I’m so grateful it has.

“It’s unbelievable that the manager has had so much trust in me. I feel like I’ve given him everything and I’m happy that he trusts me.”

Charlton boss Lee Bowyer praised the centre-back, who is the son of ex-Crawley and Portsmouth manager Richie Barker.

The Addicks manager added: “Charlie has got a chance out of nowhere for us playing in the first team and has done very well.

“For someone who is only 17, he’s grabbed it brilliantly and he hasn’t let himself or us down. He deserves his rewards.”