Charlie Mulgrew urges Dundee United to gear up for top-six push

Dundee United defender Charlie Mulgrew admits preparation is crucial with their top-six ambitions set to be decided by “small margins”.

United are among six teams separated by a point in the middle of the cinch Premiership, with three top-six places up for grabs in the next three-match period.

Tam Courts’ team travel to Paisley on Saturday to take on a St Mirren side with whom they sit level on 36 points just outside the top half.

Mulgrew told DUTV: “We realise it’s big games coming up. We want to get in that top six, that’s a big push for us, and once you are in that you can then push for European places and all these things become an option and a good carrot that’s dangled in front of you.

“It is tight. The margins in the game are very small. We need to make sure we do the things we are best at and we come out the right end. It’s so tight that small margins decide games.

“It’s important we train properly in the build-up, which we have done, and we are ready to go there and take our chances when they come along, defend well, and be together.”

The 36-year-old has sat out the last two matches as a fitness precaution but is keen to get back into action.

“I feel good, feel fit and ready to go,” he said. “Hopefully I can be involved and try and hep the team get three points.”