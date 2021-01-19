Check out the stunning new Nike Barcelona pre-match shirt

Barcelona are no stranger to Nike's bolder designs. Their pink shirt/green shorts combo this season is quite the statement, for a start.

But with Barca's new prematch shirt, Nike has gone even brighter and more colourful than ever before - and it's an absolute work of art.

Barcelona's new top combines a wavy checkerboard pattern with the club colours of blue, red and yellow for something as vibrant as Catalonia itself - though Nike is calling the shades Blue Void, Light Fusion Red and Limelight.

(Image credit: Nike)

Reminiscent of the mosaic patterns that artist Antonio Gaudi created at Parc Guell and the Sagrada Familia, this top feels quintessentially Catalan. The badge is embroidered in gold too, which feels like a nice touch.

And while we're at it, this shirt reminds FourFourTwo of those Elmer the Elephant books our mum used to read us as a nipper. Nostalgic.

The pre-match shirt should be aired in La Liga over the coming weeks as Barca look to close ground on Atletico Madrid at the top of the tree.

Look out for it in the Champions League, too, when Nike's other favourite clients Paris Saint-Germain go up against Ronald Koeman's side.

Buy the Barcelona pre-match shirt from Nike.com

