Chelsea and Manchester City reach Women’s FA Cup semi-finals
By PA Staff published
Chelsea and Manchester City powered into the Women’s FA Cup semi-finals with comfortable victories over Birmingham and Everton respectively on Sunday.
West Ham were also victorious at third-tier Ipswich as the line-up for the last four was completed.
The three sides join Arsenal, who saw off Coventry United on Friday, in Monday’s draw.
𝗥𝗲𝘁𝘄𝗲𝗲𝘁 if your club is in the #WomensFACup semi-finals 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Ltd0i3NFs5— Vitality Women's FA Cup (@VitalityWFACup) March 20, 2022
Chelsea produced a superb second-half display to thrash Birmingham 5-0 at Kingsmeadow.
The first half was tight but last season’s double winners did not look back after Magdalena Eriksson opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time.
Drew Spence doubled the lead before Beth England added a brace and Niamh Charles also got on the scoresheet. Jonna Andersson headed against the bar late on in a dominant showing.
Our skipper is well and truly back! 😍#CFCW#WomensFACuppic.twitter.com/YmKUD8HCAN— Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) March 20, 2022
City cruised through with Lauren Hemp twice on target in a 4-0 rout of Everton at the City Football Academy.
Hemp netted either side of half-time, first smashing in from close range and then flicking in at the near post from a corner, after Lucy Bronze had earlier hit the post.
Caroline Weir added a third with a brilliant long-range strike before Ellen White wrapped up the scoring in stoppage time.
A Lisa Evans effort proved the difference as the Hammers edged past National League Southern Premier Division leaders Ipswich 1-0.
Evans struck in the 31st minute to settle a tight contest after Lucy Parker had earlier hit the bar for the Londoners.
