Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel on Antonio Conte boxing match tip: 'I have no muscles!'
By Tom Hancock published
The bookies have been having their fun in response to Tuchel and Conte's coming together at Stamford Bridge last Sunday
Thomas Tuchel has laughed off the idea of winning a boxing match against Antonio Conte, after one bookmaker made the Chelsea (opens in new tab) boss favourite to beat his Tottenham (opens in new tab) counterpart in the ring.
This a completely hypothetical scenario, of course, prompted by the pair's altercation after last Sunday's feisty 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.
There were ugly scenes at full-time as Tuchel refused to let go of Conte's hand during the post-match handshake.
But Tuchel has been able to see the funny side of the reaction. In an interview with Sky Sports, the German joked (opens in new tab):
"I have no muscles!"
🗣️ "I have no muscles." 🤣Thomas Tuchel responds to a bookmaker having him as the favourite in a boxing match against Antonio Conte 🥊 pic.twitter.com/ehpECbMoq2August 21, 2022
Earlier in the game, Conte had celebrated Pierre-Emile Hjoberg's controversial equaliser by celebrating wildly in the direction of the Chelsea bench – which seemed to rile Tuchel, who responded by sprinting down the touchline after Reece James restored the Blues' lead.
And, when told that he looked in great shape while embarking upon his Jose Mourinho-eseque dash, he replied:
"I'm happy that I did I not get a muscle injury from that run and in the middle of it, I thought, 'What are you doing? It's still so long to go; it's not a last-minute winner."
