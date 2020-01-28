Chelsea take an interest in Brentford striker Ollie Watkins as Frank Lampard looks to bolster attack

Frank Lampard is keen to bolster his attack and give Tammy Abraham some support and competition.

It looks as if Olivier Giroud could be on his way to Inter Milan this week whilst Michy Batshuayi has failed to impress Lampard, despite his six goals this season.

Although, it looks like the Belgian's most recent outing against Hull in the FA Cup fourth round has reignited some hope of a Chelsea future.

"He got his goal so I’m pleased as it’ll help his confidence," Lampard told reporters.

"I want him firing, I want to see him performing. He’s an out and out striker, an international striker.

"I’ve said all season, we can’t just rely on Tammy."

Chelsea have been linked with a move for Paris Saint-Germain's Edinson Cavani, who's contract runs out in the summer.

However, it's believed his preferred destination is Atletico Madrid should he leave this month.

Another potential signing is AC Milan's Krzsztof Piatek who has reportedly been offered to the Blues by his agent.

However, according to the Daily Star, there is another option in Brentford's hot-shot Ollie Watkins.

Watkins has scored 18 goals in 28 Championship appearances this season.

Considering Chelsea's Abraham was similarly prolific in England's second tier last season for Aston Villa, there's thought to be an appreciation for Watkins' form within the club.

Watkins started as a winger but was shifted inside by Bees boss Thomas Frank to great effect.

If Watkins isn't seen as the ideal quick fix this window, tabs will reportedly be kept on the 24-year-old for future reference.

