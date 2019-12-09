Antonio Conte is keen to bring Chelsea's out-of-favour Marcos Alonso to Inter Milan

Marcos Alonso is struggling for game-time at Chelsea this season and Inter Milan could offer him a way out.

Alonso has fallen behind Emerson Palmieri and Cesar Azpilicueta in the Chelsea pecking order this season.

Frank Lampard has mainly used Alonso as a substitute or rotation player, something which the Spaniard isn't used to at Chelsea.

And after just seven Premier League appearances this season, Alonso is reported to be seeking out a move away from Stamford Bridge.

According to Calciomercato, Alonso could be offered more playing time by his former boss Antonio Conte at Inter Milan.

Conte was the one who brought Alonso to Chelsea three years ago, and he is reportedly still a big fan.

Inter are struggling with a shallow squad and a number of injuries as they continue to challenge Juventus at the top of the Serie A.

Conte has made it clear he wants additions in January, and Inter's chief executive Beppe Marotta has stated the club are not desperate, but will look to strengthen.

"We are not in a situation of anxiety for the market," the CEO said.

"We want to seize the opportunities, which must be better than we already have, which represents a very high-quality level."

Inter would hope to take Alonso on loan at first, but it's reported that Chelsea would only want an outright sale.

The Blues are thought to be keen on replacing the 28-year-old immediately with long-term target Ben Chilwell from Leicester City.

READ MORE...

Frank Lampard's Chelsea honeymoon may be coming to an end – and the transfer ban ending will heap on the pressure

Liverpool in the 2010s: The most dramatic decade in the Reds’ history