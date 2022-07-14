Chelsea report: Blues dealt blow as transfer target wants to stay put

Chelsea transfer target Neymar does not want to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer, according to reports.

The Brazil international has been linked with a move away from the Parc des Princes since the end of last season.

Neymar, who joined the French club from Barcelona (opens in new tab) for a world-record fee in 2017, has not lived up to expectations.

PSG (opens in new tab) have failed to win the Champions League since his arrival, and while that is not entirely Neymar's fault, many supporters have been disappointed with his contributions.

The Ligue 1 champions have let it be known that they are open to offers for Neymar, and Chelsea (opens in new tab) were previously mulling over a bid.

(Image credit: Getty)

However, the issue is complicated by the fact that Neymar's contract was automatically extended to 2027 at the start of this month.

And a report by Goal (opens in new tab) states that the forward wishes to remain at PSG.

The 30-year-old is focused on the upcoming World Cup in Qatar and believes a transfer at this point would be a distraction.

Meanwhile Chelsea appear to have cooled their interest in Neymar after completing a deal to sign Raheem Sterling.

Thomas Tuchel is now looking to strengthen his side's defence ahead of the new Premier League season.

(Image credit: Getty)

"I would not rule it out [signing another attacker] but right now it is not the priority," the German said.

"The priority right now is defence, it's not a secret. From there we need to see what's possible.

"We're competing against the two top teams [Liverpool (opens in new tab) and Manchester City (opens in new tab)] but Tottenham (opens in new tab) did a very active and aggressive and early transfer period, they have maybe the strongest squad they ever had with one of the best coaches in the world, Man United (opens in new tab) are never shy of recruiting with a new coach and Arsenal (opens in new tab) had some big signings already, so we need to keep the level up to be competitive."