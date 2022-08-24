Chelsea report: Blues END interest in Wesley Fofana and turn attention elsewhere

Chelsea have withdrawn their interest in Wesley Fofana after having a third bid rejected, according to reports.

Thomas Tuchel had made the Leicester (opens in new tab) man his top target as he seeks to add another centre-back to his squad before the transfer window closes on September 1.

Chelsea (opens in new tab) have already acquired Kalidou Kouliably this summer, but the exits of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger have left them short at the back.

Fofana, who is keen on a move to Stamford Bridge, was left out of Leicester's matchday squad for their recent defeat by Southampton (opens in new tab) because his head was not right.

Chelsea then submitted a new proposal for the 21-year-old on Tuesday, having already had two bids rejected.

But their latest offer, which was between £60m and £70m and contained various add-ons, was also turned down by Leicester.

The Foxes are holding out for £85m for Fofana, who signed a five-year contract extension in the spring.

Brendan Rodgers has been adamant that the defender would not be permitted to depart unless the club's asking price was met.

According to The Sun (opens in new tab), Chelsea are no longer pursuing Fofana and will turn their attention to other transfer targets.

They believe Leicester's valuation of the player is inflated given he has only played in the Premier League for two years, and missed most of last season through injury.

Chelsea could step up their supposed interest in Harry Maguire, who is considering his future after being dropped for Manchester United (opens in new tab)'s victory over Liverpool (opens in new tab) on Monday.

The Daily Mirror (opens in new tab) reports that the England international fears for his World Cup place after losing his starting berth at club level.

However, United are unlikely to sell Maguire unless they can bring in a replacement quickly.

Chelsea may therefore have to look elsewhere as they attempt to land another defender in the next week and a half.

The Blues return to Premier League action against Leicester on Saturday.