Chelsea report: Blues eyeing shock swoop for former Manchester United forward

Chelsea are weighing up a move for Barcelona forward Memphis Depay, according to reports.

The Blues have loaned Romelu Lukaku back to Inter (opens in new tab) after his return to Stamford Bridge did not go to plan.

Hakim Ziyech is on the verge of joining AC Milan (opens in new tab) and at least one of Callum Hudson-Odoi, Timo Werner or Christian Pulisic looks set to follow the Moroccan through the exit door at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea (opens in new tab) are due to announce the signing of Raheem Sterling this week, but Thomas Tuchel is still on the lookout for attacking reinforcements.

A deal for Cristiano Ronaldo, who wants to leave Manchester United (opens in new tab), is unlikely due to Tuchel's reservations and the Red Devils' reluctance to sell their talisman to a domestic rival.

(Image credit: Getty)

Chelsea are also in the race to sign Robert Lewandowski, although Barcelona (opens in new tab) are in pole position to land the Poland international.

Depay has emerged as another option in recent days, with the Daily Mail (opens in new tab) writing that the Blues are keeping tabs on the Dutchman.

The former Manchester United man only moved to the Camp Nou last summer but his Barcelona career could be over already.

Depay made a fine start to his time in Catalonia and was a rare bright spot towards the end of Ronald Koeman's time in charge.

But the forward found starts harder to come by under Xavi Hernandez, who appears to be open to selling him.

(Image credit: Getty)

Barcelona will need to balance the books if they complete the acquisitions of both Lewandowski and Leeds (opens in new tab) winger Raphinha.

Depay is a prime candidate to leave and Chelsea are said to be weighing up an offer for the ex-Lyon man.

The 28-year-old might feel he has unfinished business in the Premier League after he failed to live up to expectations at United earlier in his career.

If the Blues miss out on Lewandowski, they could turn their attention to Depay.