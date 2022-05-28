Chelsea report: Blues lining up bid for Jules Kounde

Chelsea (opens in new tab) are reportedly preparing an initial offer for highly-rated Sevilla (opens in new tab) centre-back Jules Kounde.

The Blues are said to have made the 23-year-old their number one target for the upcoming transfer window.

With Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen both leaving the club this summer (and captain Cesar Azpilicueta potentially following suit) defensive recruits are going to be a priority for Thomas Tuchel and co.

And according to transfer supremo Fabrizio Romano (opens in new tab), the Blues are expected to make an approach for Kounde soon.

This comes after reports earlier this week the France international wants to move to Stamford Bridge.

Romano also revealed that Sevilla want no less than €65m (around £55 million) for Kounde - a fee which would make him one of the most expensive defenders of all time.

As far as Chelsea are concerned, they will be hoping that it's a case of second time lucky with a player they tried to sign a year ago - only for Sevilla to increase their asking price late in the transfer window.

Kounde - who rose through the youth ranks at Bordeaux and has won nine caps for his country - could become the first signing under incoming Blues owner Todd Boehly.

In a statement (opens in new tab) released on Saturday morning, Chelsea announced that Boehly's takeover should be completed on Monday.