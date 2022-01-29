Chelsea report: Blues' major target in talks with Real Madrid

Chelsea and Manchester United target Aurelien Tchouameni is reportedly holding talks with Real Madrid, too.

That's according to the Daily Mail, who say that the French midfielder – who Monaco have valued at between £66.5m and £83m – is a target for Los Blancos, who are preparing for a big summer rebuild, spearheaded by the free capture of Kylian Mbappe.

Still, it's not all bad for the Blues who are apparently still in the driving seat for the transfer.

Tchouameni was named as Ligue 1’s Young Player of the Year in 2020/21. The 22-year-old has rose to stardom for Monaco, leading the midfield and demonstrating power, guile and a superb engine to cover the pitch. Last year, he made his international debut and was part of the side that won the Nations League.

The west Londoners are reportedly set for new faces in midfield. Jorginho is a target for Juventus and though he doesn't look like being sold this window, N'Golo Kante is 30 and some are concerned that the World Cup winner might not be the same player, should he lose a touch of his stamina with age.

Both the European Cup winners and Manchester United have been rumoured to be interested in Tchouameni and Declan Rice, who are both box-to-box midfielders with a complete range of attributes that a team could be built around.

Chelsea are yet to make a signing this January.

