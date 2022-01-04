Chelsea report: Lucas Digne to join on loan in the next couple of weeks, with Thomas Tuchel unconvinced by current stars

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is targeting Lucas Digne to fill the hole that the Blues currently have at left wing-back.

The first-choice option in that position, Ben Chilwell, is currently on the treatment table with an ACL injury, leaving Marcos Alonso as the only serious option to play in that position through heavy fixture congestion across four competitions.

Cesar Azpilicueta could potentially fill in there, given his left-back experience in a back four. Given that Reece James is out injured too, however, the west Londoners would have to field Christian Pulisic out of position in order to balance the side.

Tuchel had previously stated, too, that on-loan Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez was perhaps in consideration to play at left wing-back – but the Spaniard has been poor in the Premier League and Tuchel is apparently running out of patience with the player.

Saul hasn't looked up to speed with English football since first appearing against Aston Villa in the league. On that particular appearance, the midfielder was hooked at half-time and he hasn't improved significantly over time. Equally, Tuchel has been reportedly unconvinced by either Callum Hudson-Odoi or Pulisic in the wide roles of a back five. Understandably, too, given that the pair are both attackers.

Digne, however, represents a smart short-term deal.

The Frenchman has been at Everton since a 2018 move from Barcelona. The Lille academy graduate recently fell out with manager Rafael Benitez, who subsequently dropped him from the side. His future is currently uncertain, though Everton may wish to assess the situation fully in the summer.

For Chelsea, Digne would offer good experience and dynamism on the left flank as cover for Alonso. Nicolas Tagliafico of Ajax and Theo Hernandez of AC Milan are also under consideration for the role.