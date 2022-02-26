Chelsea report: PSG eye N’Golo Kante bid with Blues star approaching final year of contract

Chelsea face a conundrum over the future of N’Golo Kante, who is out of contract at the end of next season and reportedly wanted by PSG.

The France international joined the Blues in 2016 and if he wins Sunday's League Cup final against Liverpool, he'll have clinched every major club trophy with the London club.

The Telegraph writes that Chelsea’s contract renewal policy means the midfield dynamo, who turns 31 next month, would normally not be offered a pay increase or more than a 12-month extension to his deal.

But Kante’s crucial role in the team could see the Blues hierarchy change their tune before his £300,00 per week deal runs out in June 2023.

PSG have long been interested in the midfielder and could test Chelsea’s resolve with a summer bid, while it's also possible that the Frenchman runs his deal down and leaves at the end of next season for free.

Chelsea have a big decision to make. Jorginho’s deal runs out at the same time, and West Ham’s Declan Rice remains the standout candidate to bolster the midfield if one of the Blues midfielders leaves.

The Stamford Bridge policy of not offering multi-year deals to players over 30 does have its benefits, ensuring that youth is prioritised and enormous, lucrative contracts aren’t handed to ageing stars.

But you might have thought that the rules could be bent for a player like Kante.

It’s hard to imagine the ball-winner suffering a massive decline any time soon and it would be almost impossible to find a better player in his role in the market.

Surely, after helping Chelsea win the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Europa League, Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup over the last six years, a bending of the rules is the least he deserves.

