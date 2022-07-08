Chelsea still pondering plans for Armando Broja and Levi Colwill

Chelsea are still weighing up plans for Armando Broja and Levi Colwill for the coming season, the PA news agency understands.

Broja and Colwill are understood to have hoped to see their situations resolved before the Blues’ pre-season tour of the United States in an ideal scenario.

But both Chelsea chiefs and the two talented young Stamford Bridge stars are thought to be realistic about the demands of the west London club’s hectic off-field summer.

Chelsea are still weighing up plans for Levi Colwill, pictured, this season (Mike Egerton/PA)

Talks were set to continue between Chelsea and Broja and Colwill, with the Blues due to jet out to Los Angeles for a training camp on Saturday ahead of three pre-season fixtures.

Manager Thomas Tuchel and new co-owner Todd Boehly’s transfer window business will have a natural cascade effect for the rest of the Chelsea squad.

Chelsea’s recruitment in attack and defence will have a bearing on Broja and Colwill, so the Blues would be forgiven for wanting to secure additions before making final calls on their home grown pair.

Tuchel and Boehly will know they can ill afford such luxury however, with the decisions seemingly a balance for both club and players.

Broja has drawn strong interest from West Ham, Napoli, Newcastle and Southampton, where the Albania striker netted nine goals on loan last term.

The 20-year-old showcased his varied attacking abilities during his south coast loan last season, and is now thought to be ready for a permanent challenge.

New chairman and co-owner Todd Boehly, pictured, has made a big impact since taking charge at Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)

The Slough-born forward would relish the chance to break into regular first-team contention with Chelsea.

Should Broja not spend the season with the Blues, a departure from Stamford Bridge could prove permanent.

Chelsea hold Broja in high regard for his talent and attitude however, and he could yet find a place in Tuchel’s plans for the coming campaign.

The Blues are close to completing the £45million transfer of Raheem Sterling, with a deal for Raphinha still on the table and likely to happen should Barcelona fail to stump up Leeds’ full asking price.

Talented left-footed centre-back Colwill impressed greatly on a season-long loan at Huddersfield last term, and is now considered by many to be ready to step up to the Premier League challenge.

The 19-year-old Colwill has broken through at England Under-21 level having shone at Huddersfield as the Terriers reached the Championship play-off final.

Nathan Ake, pictured, could make a return to Chelsea from Manchester City this summer (Adam Davy/PA)

The Blues need left-sided central defensive reinforcements after Antonio Rudiger left for Real Madrid and Andreas Christensen joined Barcelona.

Chelsea are understood to believe in Colwill’s prodigious talent, but are also working hard on defensive additions.

Bayern Munich are thought to believe they can convince Juventus and Matthijs De Ligt into a deal with the Bavarians ahead of Chelsea.

The Blues are understood to know that De Ligt is excited by the prospect of working with Tuchel, but the 22-year-old would also be keen on the challenge at Bayern.

Chelsea are thought to be closing in on a deal for Nathan Ake to bring their former defender back to west London from Manchester City.

They are also still expected to be able to complete a deal for Sevilla’s Jules Kounde, with the Blues only needing to settle a fee with the Spanish club.

Marcos Alonso, pictured, remains a target for Barcelona (Nick Potts/PA)

Barcelona are still pushing hard for deals to take both Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta to the Nou Camp from Chelsea.

Chelsea co-owners Boehly and Behdad Eghbali met Barcelona’s hierarchy for dinner in the Catalan city on Thursday night, where both Blues defenders are understood to have been discussed.

Boehly and Eghbali’s primary purpose for the visit is thought to have been part of their efforts to meet and build relationships with European football’s most important figures.

Barcelona are understood to have encouraged Chelsea towards a bid for Frenkie De Jong, though Manchester United are thought to remain favourites to land the former Ajax midfielder.