Chelsea transfer news: AC Milan enter race to sign centre-back Fikayo Tomori

AC Milan have joined the race to sign Chelsea centre-back Fikayo Tomori on loan, according to reports.

The one-cap England international could leave the Blues on a temporary transfer in January after struggling for game time this season.

Tomori was a regular for Frank Lampard’s side in the first half of 2019/20, but he has found opportunities harder to come by this term.

The 23-year-old has only appeared for 44 minutes in the Premier League, while he was a substitute in the FA Cup clash with Morecambe at the weekend.

Tomori has been linked with several Premier League sides , including Newcastle and Leeds.

Lampard has admitted that the Chelsea academy product could be sent out on loan until the end of the season.

He told football.london : “The situation with Fikayo is open at the moment. There is a possibility he could be going on loan to get games somewhere else.

“So that would have to be the solution for him and the club. That was part of my thinking of not starting him today.

“I gave him some minutes at the end but while we were looking at that I wanted to make sure it was the right thing for the club and for him and individually. So that’s why he didn’t start.”

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano , AC Milan have enquired about Tomori’s availability.

The Serie A side are in the market for a new central defender to boost their title challenge, with Mohamed Simakan of Strasbourg their first-choice target.

However, should a deal for Simakan collapse, Milan are set to turn their attention to Tomori.

The chance to play at the San Siro for a team challenging for the title would no doubt appeal to the Chelsea stopper.

Milan are currently top of Serie A with a three-point lead over arch-rivals Inter.

NOW READ

FEATURE Have Sheffield United's tactics become their biggest problem?

TRANSFERS Who every Premier League side needs to sign this January

FEATURE Every Chelsea manager of the Roman Abramovich era: where are they now?