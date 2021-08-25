Chelsea transfer news: Blues could face Saul Niguez competition from Manchester United

Chelsea could face competition from Manchester United for Saul Niguez, according to reports.

Atletico Madrid are willing to let the Spain international leave the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on loan.

Chelsea have been alerted to his availability and are considering submitting a proposal to the La Liga champions.

The Blues will have to offload players before they are in a position to add another body to their squad.

Ross Barkley, Ruben Loftus-Check, Ethan Ampadu, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Danny Drinkwater are all on the fringes of Thomas Tuchel's group - and all five are midfielders too.

Chelsea are looking to find either temporary or permanent homes for the quintet, but nothing has been agreed with just a week of the window remaining.

If the west Londoners are able to shift some of the deadwood in the squad, they could make a move for Saul.

However, they are not the only Premier League side to have expressed an interest in the midfielder.

According to the Guardian, Manchester United are also considering swooping for Saul.

The Red Devils are admirers of Eduardo Camavinga but are not hopeful of signing him this summer.

Rennes have made the teenager available for transfer but United fear he favours a move to PSG when his contract expires next summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could now turn his attention to Saul, although like Tuchel he must first try and offload some of the club's out-of-favour players.

Jesse Lingard's future is uncertain, with West Ham still keen to re-sign the England international after his excellent loan spell at the club last season.

Phil Jones is also seen as expendable but United are struggling to find a buyer for the injury-prone defender.

As things stand, then, both Chelsea and United have work to do before they can contemplate signing Saul on loan.

Atletico might start to offer the midfielder elsewhere if they do not anticipate an offer arriving from either Stamford Bridge or Old Trafford.

