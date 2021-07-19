Chelsea transfer news: Blues offer Callum Hudson-Odoi in exchange for Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman

Chelsea could offer Callum Hudson-Odoi in part-exchange for Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman, according to reports.

Thomas Tuchel is said to be a bid admirer of the France international, who faces an uncertain future at the Allianz Arena.

Coman is under contract at Bayern until 2023 and talks over a new deal have not made much progress.

The German giants could therefore opt to cash in on the 25-year-old this summer, rather than risk losing him for a knockdown fee in 2022.

Bayern value Coman at £77m but are unlikely to attract bids in that region amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Chelsea still want to test their resolve, though, and L'Equipe states that a swap deal is being considered.

The report states that the European champions would be willing to offer Hudson-Odoi to Bayern.

The Bundesliga champions have attempted to sign the Chelsea winger on several occasions, only to rebuffed each time.

But Hudson-Odoi was out of Tuchel's first-choice starting XI at the end of last season, and he too might be open to a new challenge.

A swap deal could appeal to Bayern, who would then not need to sign a replacement for Coman.

And for all that Hudson-Odoi, still only 20 years old, is a talented prospect, Coman is proven at the highest level.

He had to share minutes with Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry at Bayern last term, but still chipped in with five goals and 10 assists in the Bundesliga.

It's interesting to consider what Chelsea's pursuit of Coman means for their attack next season.

Tuchel lined his team up in a 3-4-2-1 formation last term. In such a system, there does not seem to be a place for a winger like Coman.

The Frenchman would be able to fill one of the inside forward roles, but he is better suited to a 4-2-3-1 or a 4-3-3.

Tuchel might be planning to move away from a three-man backline in his first full season at Stamford Bridge.

