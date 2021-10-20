Chelsea transfer news: Blues ready to make Mason Mount one of their highest earners

Chelsea are preparing a contract offer to Mason Mount which would make him one of their highest earners, according to reports.

The England international has established himself as a key player at Stamford Bridge since making his debut in 2019.

Mount had previously impressed in loan spells at Vitesse Arnhem and Derby, the latter of whom were managed by future Chelsea boss Frank Lampard.

Some feared for Mount's status in the squad when Lampard was sacked in January.

But the midfielder has arguably taken his game to new heights since Thomas Tuchel assumed control in west London.

Mount was an integral part of Chelsea's Champions League triumph last season, and it was he who set up Kai Havertz for the only goal of the game as Manchester City were beaten 1-0 in the final.

He also beat off strong competition from his team-mates to win the club's Player of the Year award for 2020/21.

His start to the current campaign has been disrupted by injury, but Mount remains one of the first names on the team sheet when fit.

According to Goal, Chelsea want to reward their academy product with a new contract on vastly improved terms.

Mount signed his current deal in the summer of 2019, before he had even represented the Blues in a competitive fixture.

There are still two and a half years left to run on that contract, but Chelsea want to offer Mount a sizable pay rise to better reflect his importance to the team.

The England international currently earns around £75,000 per week, which makes him one of the lowest-paid players at the club.

Chelsea are expected to at least double his salary and make Mount one of their highest earners.

Formal discussions have not yet begun but the attacking midfielder is happy in west London and negotiations are expected to be straightforward.

Chelsea are currently working on deals for Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Trevoh Chalobah.

