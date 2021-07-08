Chelsea transfer news: Blues ready to make £150m offer for Erling Haaland

Chelsea are willing to sanction a bid of up to £150m for Erling Haaland, according to reports.

The Borussia Dortmund striker is one of the most in-demand footballers in the world due to his brilliant performances for the German side.

Haaland has scored 57 goals in 59 outings for Dortmund since his move to the club in January 2020.

BVB qualified for the Champions League by finishing in the top four of the Bundesliga last term.

That achievement increases Dortmund's chances of holding onto Haaland, but Chelsea could try their luck this summer anyway.

According to 90min, the reigning European champions are confident that Dortmund will accept a sizable bid.

Haaland has a release clause in his contract that will make him available for around £66m in 2022, so a bid of £150m would be tempting.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel will certainly be keen to bolster his attacking ranks ahead of his first full season at the helm.

Tuchel did a remarkable job in his first few months at Stamford Bridge, guiding Chelsea to Champions League glory.

He eventually settled on a system which saw Kai Havertz operate as a false nine, with Timo Werner deployed as a left-sided attacker.

Tuchel would no doubt prefer to have an out-and-out centre-forward leading the line in 2021/22, when Chelsea will strive to challenge for the Premier League title.

Olivier Giroud has signed a one-year contract extension, but the veteran Frenchman will be a back-up option.

Tammy Abraham could be sold after struggling to convince Tuchel of his worth last term.

That would leave the Blues short of options up top, potentially paving the way for Haaland.

However, Chelsea could face competition for his signature if Dortmund were to make it clear that they are willing to listen to offers for the 20-year-old.

And Haaland himself does not appear to be in a rush to leave Signal Iduna Park, particularly as that release clause kicks in next summer.

