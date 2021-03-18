Chelsea transfer news: Blues target Erling Haaland and Sergio Aguero in striker search

Chelsea are considering moves for Borussia Dortmund starlet Erling Haaland and Manchester City great Sergio Aguero in their search for a new striker, say reports.

The Blues spent £150 million on a new-look forward line of Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner last summer, but a No.9 remains their priority for the next transfer window.

The Mail Online reports that the club want a new centre-forward to come in, with Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham failing to convince boss Thomas Tuchel that they can effectively lead the line.

Haaland is Chelsea’s dream target, but the 20-year-old is wanted by almost every major club in Europe and competition for his signature will be fierce.

Manchester United and Man City are among the clubs chasing the Norwegian’s signature after another prolific campaign, in which he’s scored 31 goals in 30 games across all competitions so far.

Another option being considered by the London club is the capture of City’s all-time top scorer Sergio Aguero on a free transfer.

The Argentina international’s deal at the Etihad expires at the end of the season and he wants to stay in the Premier League if he doesn’t sign a renewal.

Given that he's already 32 years old, Aguero wouldn’t be a long-term answer, but he would certainly be considered if Giroud departs when his deal expires in June.

