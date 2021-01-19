Chelsea transfer news: Blues willing to break transfer record to sign Erling Haaland

Chelsea are prepared to break their transfer record to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, according to reports.

Haaland is widely considered one of the best young players in world football, and Real Madrid, Manchester United and Barcelona have all been linked with the Norway international.

Haaland is enjoying a sensational season at Dortmund, having scored 19 goals in 17 appearances in all competitions.

The Leeds-born centre-forward is likely to be at the centre of a major tug of war in 2022, when a release clause in his contract will make him available for £66.6m.

But The Athletic report that Chelsea are planning to steal a march on rival suitors by submitting an offer this summer.

Frank Lampard spent more than £200m on new additions last summer, as Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell, Kai Havertz, Edouard Mendy and Hakim Ziyech arrived at Stamford Bridge.

And Roman Abramovich is reportedly willing to spend big again at the end of this season.

Indeed, Chelsea are willing to break their transfer record - which was set when they signed Kepa Arrizabalaga for £71.6m in 2018 - for Haaland.

Dortmund would hold out for a much larger fee this summer, meaning Chelsea could have to pay significantly more than £66.6m.

But the Blues believe Haaland could take them to the next level and are prepared to splash a large percentage of their budget on the 20-year-old.

It is unclear what Chelsea’s pursuit of Haaland would mean for Werner’s future, although the report states that key figures at the club still have confidence in the German.

Werner has been underwhelming since his move from RB Leipzig, scoring just four goals in 18 Premier League appearances.

Olivier Giroud is expected to depart when his contract at Stamford Bridge expires in June, but the arrival of Haaland would surely affect the future of either Werner or Tammy Abraham.

Chelsea return to Premier League action against Leicester on Tuesday.

The new issue of FourFourTwo is out now and available to buy online.

While you’re here, subscribe to FourFourTwo and get three copies of the magazine for just £3. It’s the perfect gift idea for anybody who loves football (including yourself)...

NOW READ

RANKED Wayne Rooney's 10 greatest career moments

INTERVIEW Former Arsenal midfielder Denilson remembers crippling loneliness which ruined his Gunners career

QUIZ! Can you name every club Ian Wright scored against in the Premier League?