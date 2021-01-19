Chelsea transfer news: Fikayo Tomori edges closer to AC Milan loan deal

AC Milan sporting director Paolo Maldini has admitted the Serie A side have been tracking Fikayo Tomori since the summer.

The Chelsea centre-back is on the verge of completing a loan move to the San Siro.

And Maldini has confirmed rumours that Milan have been looking at the England international since before the start of the season.

“There is a big difference between almost caught and caught,” Maldini told Sky Sport Italia when asked about Tomori.

“It's a creative market. If we followed him and tried to catch him a few months ago, in the summer, it means that we have glimpsed the right characteristics in him to co-exist with our defenders."

Meanwhile, Frank Lampard insists Tomori’s imminent loan move is not a sign of him having done anything wrong.

The Chelsea boss believes Tomori will benefit from increased game time in a competitive environment like Serie A.

"I don't think there's any 'when did it start to go wrong', Fikayo's a developing player. As a squad, we had four centre-backs last year, and you can't play four in one game," Lampard said ahead of Tuesday’s clash with Leicester.

"And you try to find consistency at different times. At one point Fikayo was in that, and then later on not so much. And this year we have five centre-backs, so the predicament is difficult for centre-backs who are not playing regularly.

"And that's why he may go out on loan for his development, he's a young player and he's had a huge rise in the last two or so seasons since I've been working with him, and that will continue, and we'll find the best path for that."

Danny Drinkwater has also left Chelsea on loan this month, with the midfielder joining Turkish side Kasimpasa.

However, Lampard says the club are not preparing space for new signings.

“In terms of players, I think it is great for Danny to leave and go and play for himself to try and get some games. With Fikayo, we will see,

“I am not concerned with getting players out to bring some in at this point. I am trying to make sure the balance of the squad is right and if players do move on then that's beneficial for them and our squad, I see that as a positive."

