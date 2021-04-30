Chelsea transfer news: Inter will not listen to offers for Blues and Man City target Romelu Lukaku

Inter Milan will not listen to offers for Romelu Lukaku this summer despite interest from Manchester City and Chelsea.

The Belgian has been in superb form for Antonio Conte’s side, scoring 21 league goals to take Inter to the brink of their first Serie A title in 11 years.

Reports in England have linked the Blues and City with the former Manchester United man as they look to sign a new striker this summer.

But Italian outlet Calciomercato reports that Inter’s response to the speculation has been firm and unwavering.

The Nerazzurri have no intention of listening to offers for Lukaku this summer, and the player himself doesn’t want to leave a project he believes is just getting started.

However, the Mail Online suggests that for Chelsea to bring the Belgium star back to Stamford Bridge, they will have to break their transfer record and fork out at least £105 million.

The report, while accepting that Inter are desperate to hold on to Lukaku, says that the Italian giants may be forced to sell some key players this summer to help boost a precarious financial situation.

Lukaku has another three years left to run on his contract with the Milanese club, after scoring 61 goals in 91 games in all competitions over the last two seasons.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get your first five issues for just £5 for a limited time only - all the features, exclusive interviews, long reads and quizzes - for a cheaper price!

NOW READ

INTERVIEW Kevin Keegan on Newcastle's 1995/96 Premier League challenge: “I still have nightmares about how we threw the title away”

FEATURE Manchester City’s record in the Champions League under Pep Guardiola

QUIZ! Can you name Unai Emery's 30 most-used Arsenal players?