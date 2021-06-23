Chelsea transfer news: Norwich close in on Billy Gilmour loan signing

Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour could spend next season on loan at Norwich City to earn more regular game time, say reports.

The Sun writes that the Canaries are favourites to secure the 20-year-old on a temporary deal next term, but five other unnamed Premier League sides are also interested.

Blues manager Thomas Tuchel wants Gilmour to gain more minutes and knows his Norwich counterpart Daniel Farke from their time working together at Borussia Dortmund, which could boost the Canaries’ chances of sealing a deal.

The Scotland international earned rave reviews for his man of the match performance against England in a 0-0 Euro 2020 draw at Wembley last week.

However, he subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 and was put in self-isolation before the Scots’ 3-1 defeat at home to Croatia that saw them eliminated.

Gilmour has shown great potential for club and country, but began last season with a knee injury and struggled for game time on his return, making just five Premier League appearances.

There's a lot of excitement about the youngster, who came through the youth ranks at Chelsea after leaving Rangers in 2017, and he could be a superb capture for Norwich on their top-flight return.

The Scot is highly technically gifted, but he's also impressed with the way he looks utterly unfazed by whatever stage he plays on.

He was only called into the Scotland squad for the first time when the Euro 2020 selection was announced, making his debut as a substitute in a warm-up game against the Netherlands and his first start for his country against England.

But competition for midfield places is fierce at Stamford Bridge, with the likes of N’Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic ahead of Gilmour in the pecking order.

A season at Carrow Road could be a good solution for everyone then; it would provide Gilmour with valuable top-flight game time, Norwich with a superbly gifted young midfielder and Chelsea with a way of aiding his development.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get a free England Euro 96 shirt!

EURO 2020

CALENDAR Euro 2020 fixtures and dates: Full schedule and how to watch every match of the 2021 summer tournament

FOR YOUR HOME Euro 2020 wall chart: Download free with full schedule, fixtures and dates

REFS Euro 2020 referees revealed: who are they, how were they selected and will VAR be in use?