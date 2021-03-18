Chelsea transfer news: Sergio Aguero wants England stay if he leaves Manchester City on free

Sergio Aguero is reportedly keen to stay in the Premier League if his contract at Manchester City isn’t renewed, and Chelsea have shown interest in signing the striker on a free transfer.

The 32-year-old’s deal at the Etihad expires at the end of the season and talks are yet to start about an extension.

According to the Sun, Barcelona and PSG are interested in the Argentina international but he would like to stay in England.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel is an admirer of Aguero and could be in pole position to sign him as he grows frustrated with life in Manchester.

Pep Guardiola has said he will think about Aguero’s future during the upcoming international break.

But the former Atletico Madrid man was overheard complaining to goalkeeping coach Xabi Mancisidor at the end of Tuesday’s Champions League win over Borussia Monchengladbach: “They don’t pass me the ball”.

City’s all-time top scorer has suffered an injury-disrupted season, making eight Premier League appearances and scoring one goal, in a 3-0 win over Fulham last weekend.

