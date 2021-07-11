Chelsea transfer news: Thomas Tuchel wants immediate move for Erling Haaland

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel wants to sign Erling Haaland this summer, according to reports.

The Borussia Dortmund striker is one of the most in-demand players in world football, having excelled since joining the Bundesliga side in January 2020.

Haaland has scored 57 goals in 59 appearances for BVB during his 18 months at the club.

Having agreed a deal to sell Jadon Sancho to Manchester United, Dortmund are keen to keep hold of Haaland for another year.

The Norway international will be available for around £66m in the summer of 2022, when a release clause in his contract kicks in.

Dortmund would receive a higher fee if they chose to cash in on Haaland this summer, but that is not their aim.

Having said that, a huge offer could tempt BVB into selling their prized asset ahead of the 2021/22 campaign - and that's exactly what Tuchel wants to do.

The Chelsea boss, whose stock at Stamford Bridge is high after guiding the club to Champions League glory in May, wants to work with Haaland in west London.

Tuchel improvised with his attacking options last season, often fielding Kai Havertz as a false nine.

And with Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham expected to depart, Chelsea are short of options up top.

Bild reports that Tuchel has asked his superiors at Stamford Bridge to sanction a £150m move for the 20-year-old.

Haaland is said to view Chelsea as an attractive destination, although he also admires the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid.

And Tuchel wants his employers to strike early and bring Haaland to the club before Madrid and City mount their own attempts next summer.

We will have to see how this story evolves in the coming weeks. Dortmund have made it clear that their plans for 2021/22 include Haaland. But could they really turn down a bid of £150m?

