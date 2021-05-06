Chelsea transfer news: Thomas Tuchel’s side involved in race for Brentford striker Ivan Toney

Chelsea are part of the race to sign in-demand Brentford striker Ivan Toney this summer, according to reports.

Toney is enjoying a sensational season for Thomas Frank’s side, having scored 30 goals in 44 Championship appearances.

He has now pulled level with Glenn Murray’s record tally of 30, achieved while playing for Crystal Palace in 2012/13.

The striker will hope to overtake Murray against Bristol City on Saturday, before attempting to fire Brentford to promotion via the play-offs.

Toney is attracting the interest of several Premier League sides and he could be on the move ahead of next season if the Bees fail to earn a place in the top flight.

It has previously been reported that Tottenham are keeping tabs on the former Peterborough marksman.

And according to The Sun , Chelsea and West Ham are also monitoring Toney ahead of potential summer swoops.

The 25-year-old cost Brentford an initial £5m last summer but he is now valued at £35m.

His exploits in west London have not gone unnoticed at Stamford Bridge, with Thomas Tuchel said to be seeking a new centre-forward.

The Chelsea boss has regularly used Kai Havertz as a false nine in recent weeks, with Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud facing uncertain futures.

However, Toney would not be the Blues’ first choice as they seek a prolific No.9.

Romelu Lukaku, who made 15 appearances for the club earlier in his career, is higher up their wish list.

“It’s a massive achievement, becoming joint record holder with Glenn Murray, an incredible achievement. I want Ivan to have the record,” Brentford boss Frank said of Toney last weekend.

“Also his assists are 10 or 11 – crazy numbers. And there is more to come from him. He will be a Premier League player, no doubt. And the plan is with us.”

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get your first five issues for just £5 for a limited time only - all the features, exclusive interviews, long reads and quizzes - for a cheaper price!

NOW READ

INTERVIEW Kevin Keegan on Newcastle's 1995/96 Premier League challenge: “I still have nightmares about how we threw the title away”

FEATURE Did Gareth Bale's exile under Jose Mourinho cost Tottenham a top-four finish?

QUIZ! Can you name Unai Emery's 30 most-used Arsenal players?